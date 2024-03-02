Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMNF opened at $4.85 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

