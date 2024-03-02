ARN Media Limited (A1N) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

ARN Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Investments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the KIIS, Pure Gold, iHeartRadio, and The Edge brands.

