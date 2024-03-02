Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of AINC opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

