Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $40.70 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $925.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.