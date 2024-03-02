Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Astec Industries stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

