Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Astec Industries Price Performance
Astec Industries stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.38.
Astec Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTE
About Astec Industries
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astec Industries
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.