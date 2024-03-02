Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
ARGGY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.17.
