AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

