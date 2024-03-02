Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Stantec (TSE:STN) to Sector Perform

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$110.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$108.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.96. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$75.31 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.