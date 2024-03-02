Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.29.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.11. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

