Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AAME opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAME. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

