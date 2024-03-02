Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,387,000 after buying an additional 468,300 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.40.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,644,114. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

