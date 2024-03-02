AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

