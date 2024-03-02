Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

