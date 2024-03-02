Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.75. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

