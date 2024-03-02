Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $293.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,514,000 after acquiring an additional 309,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

