Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $316.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,514,000 after purchasing an additional 309,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

