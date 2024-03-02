Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average of $225.75. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.