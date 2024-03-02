AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AutoZone worth $118,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 278.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in AutoZone by 16.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in AutoZone by 325.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,035.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,712.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,620.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,038.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

