Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AGR

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.