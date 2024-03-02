Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.26

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $18.31. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1,112,606 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 1,036,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 944,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 711,532 shares during the period.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
