B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after buying an additional 479,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 445,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 188,925 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,568,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

