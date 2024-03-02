Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Badger Meter by 45.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

