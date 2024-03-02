Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.50

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 432582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

