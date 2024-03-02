BANCO DO BRASIL/S Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.