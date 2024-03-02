Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.