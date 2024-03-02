Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $305.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

