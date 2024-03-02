Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 44,434 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

ADI opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.56.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

