Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $5.47 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.