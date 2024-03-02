Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.