Barclays Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $9.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.