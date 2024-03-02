Barclays Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.