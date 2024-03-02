Barclays Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $62.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 800.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

