Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRFH opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

