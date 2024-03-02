Barrington Research Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $90.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

