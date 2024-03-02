Barrington Research Increases U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $122.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NYSE:USPH opened at $104.67 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

