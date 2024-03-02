Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.
Dorman Products Stock Down 1.1 %
DORM stock opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $96.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.
