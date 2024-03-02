Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

