Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

