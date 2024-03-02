Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

