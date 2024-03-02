Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

