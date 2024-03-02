Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,827,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.67 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.