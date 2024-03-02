Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $515.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $515.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

