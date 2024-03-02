Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43,862 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $24.39 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.