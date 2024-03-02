Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43,862 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE:BEPC opened at $24.39 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.
Brookfield Renewable Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.