Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NKE opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

