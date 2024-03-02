Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,361 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IMAX by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.