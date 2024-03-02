Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,399.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,005.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.13 and a 1 year high of $1,407.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.