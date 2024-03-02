Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

