Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $206.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

