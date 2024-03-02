Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,455 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Best Buy worth $86,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Best Buy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.6 %

BBY stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

