Biglari (NYSE:BH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Biglari Price Performance

Insider Activity at Biglari

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. Biglari has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $218.50.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,887 shares in the company, valued at $304,091,483.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,511 shares of company stock worth $1,488,201 in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

